The following is a sampling of calls to Barre City police in recent days:
Feb. 15
Drug activity was reported on South Main Street.
There was a disturbance on Bromur Street.
Someone driving a vehicle on Pearl Street was flicking the vehicle’s lights on and off.
Feb. 16
A snow plow damaged property on North Main Street.
Drug activity was reported to the police department.
A sexual assault was reported on South Main Street.
Feb. 17
Someone was being stalked on Maple Avenue.
On Brook Street, someone was threatened.
Someone using a snow blower blew rocks onto a vehicle’s windshield and damaged it on Second Street.
An incident of child abuse was reported on Parkside Terrace.
Feb. 18
Someone was harassed on North Main Street.
Drug activity was reported on Highgate Drive and Keith Avenue.
A citizen needed assistance on Foss Street.
Feb. 19
There was a domestic disturbance on Bugbee Avenue.
Someone was threatened on Howard Street.
On Averill Street, someone was delirious due to drug use.
Feb. 20
Cats were left outside on Cliff Street.
A report of someone walking around a condemned building with a sledgehammer turned out to be someone boarding up the building on Smith Street.
On Pearl Street, a wallet was found and returned to its owner.
Feb. 21
A car was egged on South Main Street.
Someone was using a ladder to look into windows on North Main Street.
An incident of child abuse was reported on Hill Street.
