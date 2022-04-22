The following is a sampling of calls to Barre City police in recent days:
April 12
Drug activity was reported on Bergeron Street.
A kid stole something from their mom on Parkside Terrace.
Someone put a camera on a utility pole on Gordon Lane.
Lewd and lascivious conduct was reported on Maple Street.
A kid was riding a scooter in a driveway at the Highgate Apartments.
April 13
Drug activity was reported on Hall Street.
Financial exploitation was reported to the police department.
A boy posted a video online of him hitting a dog with a stick.
April 14
A 2-year-old child walking alone on Warren Street was reunited with their mom.
Someone was assaulted at Parkside Terrace.
There was a suspicious vehicle on Laurel Street.
April 15
A female on Farwell Street was only wearing a coat and crying.
There was debris in the roadway on Route 62.
Someone was assaulted on North Main Street.
A kid set grass on fire on Highgate Drive.
On Jefferson Street, a bicycle was stolen off a porch.
A burglary was reported on Westwood Parkway.
April 16
Someone trashed a woman's home while drunk on High Holborn Street.
A kid was almost hit by a car at Green Acres.
Lewd and lascivious conduct was reported on Jefferson Street.
Gunshots were heard on Washington Street.
April 17
A male and female were yelling at each other on Summer Street.
On West Street, a dispute between a father and daughter was reported.
A loose dog was jumping on people on Washington Street.
Candy eggs were thrown at someone on Plain Street.
Someone was littering on High Holburn Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.