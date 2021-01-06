The following is a sampling of calls to Barre City police in recent days:
Dec. 28
Items were stolen from a vehicle on South Main Street.
A burglary was reported on Thurston Place.
Drug activity was reported on Tremont Street.
Dec. 29
Sexual harassment was reported on North Seminary Street.
Drug activity was reported on John Street.
A sexual assault was reported on Vine Street.
Dec. 30
Someone was shooting a BB gun and causing damage on Church Street.
Graffiti was reported on Brook Street.
Drug activity was reported on Tremont Street.
Two men were carrying a gun and a box on North Main Street.
Dec. 31
Items were stolen at Highgate Apartments.
Someone was assaulted on North Main Street.
Drug activity was reported on Church Street.
Lewd and lascivious conduct was reported on North Main Street.
Items were stolen from a vehicle on North Main Street.
Someone was shooting off fireworks on Tremont Street.
A large party was reported on Fairview Street.
Jan. 1
Drug activity was reported to the police department.
Someone was threatened on South Main Street.
Jan. 2
A man threw a tie strap at a car and damaged its windshield on Delmont Avenue.
On Valliere Avenue, a dog running loose was returned to its owner.
Someone was harassed on East Street.
Jan. 3
A car was scratched on Bromer Street.
Someone delivering pizza on Ossola Place reported a kid came to the door with a gun that turned out to be a BB gun.
A sexual assault was reported on Brook Street.
On Prospect Street, a dog was left out on a porch.
