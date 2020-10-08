The following is a sampling of calls to Barre City police in recent days:
Sept. 28
A vehicle was stolen on Prospect Street.
There was a suspicious male on Veeder Avenue.
Juveniles were stealing bicycles on Vine Street.
Sept. 29
Someone was driving erratically on Ayers Street.
On North Main Street, someone was trespassing.
A guy was screaming and banging on things on Washington Street.
On Averill Street, a male trying to get a girl into a truck turned out to be a child not listening to a parent.
Sept. 30
Someone was being harassed on Fairview Street.
A syringe was found on North Main Street.
Items were stolen from a building on Fairview Street.
Oct. 1
A stolen vehicle was found on Howland Avenue.
On South Main Street, a syringe was found.
An envelope with over $1,000 in cash was found on North Main Street.
People were in Hope Cemetery after dark.
Drug activity was reported on South Main Street.
Oct. 2
Drug activity was reported at Green Acres.
Someone put a Trump flag on the statute at City Hall Park.
A dog was barking on North Main Street.
Oct. 3
There was a roadway hazard on Route 62.
Vehicles had their rear windows smashed out on Summer Street and Jefferson Street.
An ID card was lost on South Main Street.
There was a roadway hazard on North Main Street.
Oct. 4
Someone was being threatened on Circle Street.
A dog was running loose at Wobby Park.
Drug activity was reported on North Main Street.
A dog was barking on North Street.
On Mill Street, a group of girls were vandalizing the free library box.
