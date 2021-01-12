The following is a sampling of calls to Barre City police in recent days:
Jan. 4Items were stolen from a building on East Street.
Drug activity was reported on Hill Street.
A dog attacked another dog on Woodland Drive.
Someone was threatened on Chatot Street.
A sexual assault was reported on North Main Street.
Money was stolen on South Main Street.
Jan. 5A vehicle was scratched on Orange Street.
Someone was panhandling on North Seminary Street.
Jan. 6There was a suspicious person on Summer Street.
A landlord/tenant issue was reported on Tremont Street.
There was a disturbance on Spaulding Street.
Jan. 7A car caught fire on Merchant Street.
On Elmwood Avenue, a laser was pointed at someone.
Someone was waving a gun around on Maple Avenue.
Jan. 8A school bus and a wall were spray painted at Spaulding High School.
On Park Street, a dog was left out in the cold.
An incident of identity theft was reported on Allen Street.
Drug activity was reported on George Street.
Gunshots were heard on Washington Street.
Jan. 9Kids took reflectors from someone’s driveway on Tremont Street.
A female was on a resident’s porch on Scampini Square.
On North Main Street, a robbery was reported.
A burglary was reported on West Street.
Jan. 10There was a suspicious vehicle at Hope Cemetery.
A domestic disturbance was reported on Sheridan Street.
On Orange Street, a dog was barking.
