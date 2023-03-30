The following is a sampling of calls to Barre City police in recent days:
March 19
A dog fight was reported on Beech Street.
On South Main Street, a dog was found.
Someone wearing a hooded sweatshirt was pacing on South Main Street.
March 20
A male left items at a resident’s home on Berlin Street.
Drug activity was reported on South Main Street.
Someone was pounding on a window on Granite Street.
A dispute between two brothers was reported on Smith Street.
Drug activity was reported on South Main Street.
March 21
A male assaulted a female and took off in a car on South Main Street.
Drug activity was reported to the police department.
On Beech Street, a mailbox post was smashed.
A woman went to the police department with four kids in the car, reporting they were throwing a tantrum, and she needed help.
March 22
A male was walking on Maplewood Avenue and looking at houses.
Drug activity was reported on South Main Street.
A dog was barking on Currier Street.
March 23
Lewd and lascivious conduct was reported on Route 215.
A cellphone was found on South Main Street.
Drug activity was reported on North Main Street.
March 24
A group of eight or nine teenagers was pounding on a resident’s door on Elm Street.
On South Main Street, there were 14 cats at a home that were reportedly breeding and growing in number.
Harassment was reported on Brook Street.
A kitten was abandoned on Camp Street.
Pedestrians were walking in the roadway on Route 62.
A report about a suspicious vehicle idling behind a business turned out to be people walking their dog.
March 25
A window was smashed on East Street.
Someone was knocking on a resident’s door on Brook Street.
A missing dog was reported on Liberty Street.
March 26
A wallet was found on North Main Street.
Items were stolen from a building on Packard Street.
