The following is a sampling of calls to Barre City police in recent days
Oct. 19
Drug activity was reported on South Main Street.
An Italian flag was torn down on Brook Street.
On Bromur Street, a dog was running loose.
A dog attacked another dog at the Highgate Apartments.
On South Main Street, a sexual assault was reported.
A backpack was found on Washington Street and returned to its owner.
On Webster Street, an inflated pumpkin was vandalized.
Oct. 20
Items were stolen on College Street.
A report of someone walking in the woods with a rifle near Waterman Street turned out to be a male hunting squirrels with a pellet gun.
Oct. 21
Three cans of tuna were stolen on Washington Street.
Items were stolen on Green Street.
Kids were throwing rocks in a man’s yard on Highgate Drive.
Oct. 22
A dog was running loose on Bromur Street.
Kids were swearing and threatened someone at the Highgate Apartments.
Someone was assaulted on Seminary Street.
Oct. 23
Five or six teenagers were running from the Charles Street area where a vehicle is believed to have been vandalized.
Someone was smoking marijuana on Church Street.
A sexual assault was reported on Brook Street.
People were using drugs in a car at the Highgate Apartments.
Oct. 24
Kids had surrounded someone on Church Street.
A gun was reported stolen on Brook Street.
Kids were swearing on Bromur Street.
Oct. 25
A bank card was found on North Main Street and returned to its owner.
On Hall Street, a phone scam was reported where a resident was receiving text messages from someone claiming to be from the FBI.
Oct. 26
A male was sleeping in a vehicle on South Main Street.
On North Main Street, a female couldn’t stand still and got in someone’s face.
Someone was smoking marijuana on Pearl Street.
A burglary was reported on Prospect Street.
Oct. 27
Kids were smoking tobacco on Ayers Street.
Dogs were left in a vehicle on Granite Street.
A dog was barking on Elmore Street.
On Washington Street, a wallet was lost.
Oct. 28
Items were stolen on Merchants Row.
Property was reported lost at the police department.
A report of a dog off of a leash on Highgate Drive was unfounded.
Oct. 29
A sexual assault was reported on North Main Street.
At the Cow Pasture, a high heel shoe was found.
On North Main Street, a report about a fake ballot box turned out to be a ballot box for a pumpkin carving contest.
Drug activity was reported on Cottage Street.
Oct. 30
Someone was loitering on Merchants Row.
Lewd and lascivious activity was reported on North Main Street.
A dog was left outside on Hawes Place.
Drug activity was reported on Pearl Street.
Oct. 31
A female ran through someone’s backyard on Railroad Street.
Someone was being cruel to animals on Lawrence Avenue.
A dog was running loose on Tremont Street.
On Washington Street, a “crashing sound” was reported.
