The following is a sampling of calls to Barre City police in recent days:
July 13
A dog complaint was made on Cleveland Avenue.
Someone was being stalked on Orange Street.
On Prospect Street, someone was riding around on a dirt bike.
July 14
Items were stolen from a building on Granite Street.
Someone was stealing clothes on North Main Street.
Parents were yelling at their kids on Sheridan Street.
A child was smashing a glass bottle at the Mathewson Playground.
July 15
Drug activity was reported on North Main Street.
A cat was missing on Washington Street.
Someone took the door off its hinges in an unoccupied building on Metro Way.
A van’s rear window was smashed on Prospect Street.
Someone was walking their dog off of the leash at Currier Park.
Drug activity was reported on Jefferson Street and Wellington Street.
Fireworks were shot off on Averill Street.
July 16
A vehicle’s back window was smashed on First Street.
Drug activity was reported on Railroad Street.
An incident of fraud was reported on Merchant Street.
On Park Street, a woman was chasing a man who took her backpack.
A man was letting his dog poop on someone’s lawn on South Main Street.
July 17
Kids were shooting BBs and threatening to shoot other kids on Averill Street.
Vandalism was reported on Bromur Street.
Someone was assaulted on First Street.
July 18
Drug activity was reported on East Street.
Someone was shooting off fireworks on Brook Street.
July 19
A man hit a woman’s car and dented it on South Main Street.
On Tremont Street, a dog was running loose.
A dog growled at people on Tremont Street.
On North Parkside Terrace, a burglary was reported.
