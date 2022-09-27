The following is a sampling of calls to Barre City police in recent days:
Updated: September 27, 2022 @ 8:02 pm
The following is a sampling of calls to Barre City police in recent days:
Sept. 20A vehicle tire was slashed on Bergeron Street.
On Washington Street, a bike was stolen.
A postal service worker was “peeking” in a school classroom on Parkside Terrace.
Someone was asking for money and looking for drugs on Pearl Street Extension.
A stray cat was reported on Seminary Street.
Keys were stolen from a vehicle on Keith Avenue.
Sept. 21A loose dog was reported on Johnson Street.
On Maple Avenue, a dog was reported lost.
Drug activity was reported on Parkside Terrace.
Someone was being followed on Plain Street.
A sexual assault was reported on North Main Street.
Someone threw a pill bottle out a vehicle’s window as they drove by on North Main Street.
A suspicious item found at City Hall Park turned out to be a fall decoration.
Kids took a bike off someone’s property and threw it over a bridge.
Sept. 22Items were stolen from a vehicle on Second Street.
A vehicle was stolen on North Main Street.
Drug activity was reported to the police department.
Items were stolen on Thurston Place.
Sept. 23A DVD was stolen from an apartment on Washington Street.
Someone was assaulted on North Main Street.
A dog was running loose on Summer Street.
On Allen Street, a sexual assault was reported.
Gasoline was dumped from a can on Washington Street.
A package was stolen on Maple Avenue.
Gunshots were reported on Bromur Street.
A vehicle was smashed with a baseball bat at The Hollow Inn.
Sept. 24Someone was assaulted on Allen Street.
Credit card fraud was reported to the police department.
Two small dogs were left in a car on Merchants Row.
A small child was left alone in a stroller on Beckley Street.
On Merchant Street, a dog was running loose.
A set of keys was lost on North Main Street.
On Prospect Street, a purse was lost.
Sept. 25An attempted robbery was reported on North Main Street.
Items were stolen from a vehicle on North Main Street.
Someone tried to break into an air machine on North Main Street.
On Hooker Avenue, someone tired to break a mirror off a vehicle and pop its tire.
