The following is a sampling of calls to Barre City police in recent days:
Feb. 22
An incident of stalking was reported to the police department.
Someone was trespassing on Cottage Street.
Kids were walking on North Main Street and one of them didn't have shoes on.
An injured owl was reported on North Main Street.
Feb. 23
Someone was harassed on South Main Street.
Drug activity was reported at Playground 2000.
A phone scam was reported on Wellington Street.
Items were stolen from a building on Burnham Street.
Feb. 24
Someone was assaulted on North Main Street.
Kids were playing under a bridge on Ayers Street.
A group of kids was harassing smaller kids on Elm Street.
Six or seven gunshots were heard on Eastern Avenue.
Feb. 25
A female was passed out in a vehicle on North Main Street.
There was a parking problem on Eastern Avenue.
Feb. 26
A vehicle's taillight was shot out in a driveway on Bailey Street.
Someone was walking in traffic on Elm Street.
Kids were fighting on Park Street.
Drug activity was reported on Highgate Drive.
Feb. 27
Someone was assaulted on First Street.
Noise was reported on Pearl Street.
Feb. 28
Someone was threatened on Bergeron Street.
A dog was limping on Camp Street and was picked up by Random Rescue.
March 1
Someone was threatened by three men on Park Street.
Kids were smoking marijuana on North Main Street.
March 2
A stolen vehicle was found on Portland Street.
On North Main Street, an incident of stalking was reported.
Traffic lights weren't working properly on Elm Street.
March 3
A traffic light was blown by the wind and facing the wrong direction on Summer Street.
Someone was intoxicated on Church Street.
March 4
A female was harassed by a male on South Main Street.
Someone was threatened on Washington Street.
Drug activity was reported on South Main Street.
People were locked out of a vehicle on Pearl Street.
March 5
Someone was trespassing on North Main Street.
Drug activity was reported to the police department.
Property was found on North Main Street.
March 6
There was a roadway hazard on Bromur Street.
Someone was trespassing on North Main Street.
