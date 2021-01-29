The following is a sampling of calls to Barre City police in recent days:
Jan. 18A female was yelling on South Main Street.
There was an animal problem on North Main Street.
Someone was threatened on North Main Street.
Jewelry was stolen from a home on Gallow Avenue.
Jan. 19A motor vehicle complaint was made on North Main Street.
Drug activity was reported to the police department.
Someone was assaulted on Upland Avenue.
Jan. 20Vandalism was reported on Madison Avenue and Sheridan Street.
An incident of identity theft was reported on Beckley Street.
On Granite Street, an incident of child cruelty was reported.
Items were stolen on Orange Street.
Jan. 21An incident of fraud was reported on Keith Avenue.
Someone was trespassing on South Main Street.
A domestic disturbance was reported on Foster Street.
Jan. 22There was a neighbor dispute on Washington Street.
An animal problem was reported on Berlin Street.
Drug activity was reported on Camp Street.
Vandalism was reported on Pearl Street.
Items were stolen from a vehicle on North Main Street.
Jan. 23Someone was being harassed on North Main Street.
On Summer Street, someone was trespassing.
A male wandered into a woman’s apartment on Highgate Drive.
Jan. 24Drug activity was reported to the police department.
There was an animal problem on Harrington Avenue.
Eggs were thrown at a residence on Maple Grove.
Money was stolen from a purse on Mount Street.
