The following is a sampling of calls to Barre City police in recent days.
June 7
Two dogs were running loose on Thomas Street.
A female was being harassed on North Main Street.
Dogs were left in a vehicle on Brook Street.
Drug activity was reported to the police department.
June 8
A sexual assault was reported on Corti Street.
On Pearl Street, an incident of phone fraud was reported.
A vehicle was stolen on Hall Street.
On Averill Street, a sexual assault was reported.
Drug activity was reported on Mount Vernon Place.
Items were stolen on Wellington Street.
June 9
There was a suspicious person on North Main Street.
Drug activity was reported on East Street.
An aggressive groundhog was reported on Paddock Street.
June 10
Drug activity was reported on Hill Street.
Someone was trespassing on North Main Street.
A male was disturbing construction workers on North Main Street.
Someone was shooting off fireworks on Seminary Street.
June 11
Drug activity was reported to the police department.
Someone was assaulted on North Seminary Street.
Vandalism was reported on North Main Street.
June 12
An assault was reported to the police department.
Someone was being disorderly on Seminary Street.
Noise was reported on Washington Street.
June 13
Someone was assaulted on Gallow Avenue.
On Chatot Street, someone was neglecting their dog.
Vandalism was reported on Chatot Street.
A bear problem was reported on Highgate Drive.
Items were stolen on North Seminary Street.
