The following is a sampling of calls to Barre City police in recent days.
May 3
An attempted burglary was reported on Division Street.
Items were stolen from a building on Vine Street.
A 10-year-old child was hanging out in front of someone’s home on Highgate Drive.
On South Main Street, a burglary was reported.
A vehicle’s sun roof was smashed in on Bergeron Street.
Kids were jumping on a picnic table at a playground on Vine Street.
A neighbor was knocking on someone’s door and wanted their food on Pearl Street Extension.
May 4
A sexual assault was reported on North Main Street.
Items were stolen on Highgate Drive.
There was a dead turkey in the roadway on Route 62.
Kids were trying to break into a grandstand at Currier Park.
May 5
A child was yelling for its mother on North Main Street.
Items were stolen on North Main Street.
Drug activity was reported on Summer Street.
Someone was threatened on Washington Street.
May 6
A male was panhandling in traffic at City Hall Park.
On Highgate Drive, a kid was calling someone names.
A dog bit someone on Walnut Street.
May 7
A male reportedly engaged in suspicious behavior at the dog park was simply enjoying the nice weather.
Someone was being harassed on Sheridan Street.
Two kids were walking in people’s driveways on Washington Street.
May 8
Drug activity was reported on North Main Street.
Someone was being threatened on Long Street.
There was a cone in the roadway on North Main Street.
A 9-year-old child was out of control on South Main Street.
May 9
Kids were fighting on Highgate Drive.
On Highgate Drive, kids were messing with a mobility scooter.
A woman’s children locked her out of a laundromat on North Main Street.
