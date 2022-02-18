The following is a sampling of calls to Barre City police in recent days:
Feb. 8
Someone was abusing their dog on South Main Street.
Traffic lights were malfunctioning at the intersection of North Main Street and Maple Avenue.
Drug activity was reported on South Main Street.
Someone was assaulted on Brooklyn Street.
Feb. 9
A propane tank was leaking on South Main Street.
Someone was slumped over the steering wheel of a vehicle on Circle Street.
There was a dirty vehicle in the neighborhood on Daniel Drive.
Someone knocked on a resident's door looking for someone and was acting aggressively on Daniel Drive.
A burglary was reported on South Main Street.
Feb. 10
A female was sitting on the ground on Parkside Terrace.
On Maple Avenue, vehicles were hitting a wire hanging off a pole.
Gunshots were heard on Church Street.
Items were stolen from a building on North Main Street.
Someone got out of a vehicle without a shirt on and ran behind a building on Myrtle Avenue.
Drug activity was reported on 4th Street.
A burglary was reported on North Main Street.
Feb. 11
A loose dog was picked up by its owner on Hill Street.
On Burnham Street, an incident of fraud was reported.
Someone was assaulted on Bromur Street.
On Bromur Street, someone was driving by a house revving a vehicle's engine and making threats.
Gunshots were heard on Averill Street.
Feb. 12
Someone was trespassing on Prospect Street.
Kids were checking doors on vehicles on Pleasant Street.
Two people were arguing in the road on Park Street.
A report of a dog being abused on South Main Street was unfounded.
Drug activity was reported on Church Street.
Feb. 13
A neighbor was smashing things on South Main Street.
Someone was being cruel to a child on Brooklyn Street.
On North Main Street, someone was being threatened.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.