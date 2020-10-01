The following is a sampling of calls to Barre City police in recent days:
Sept. 21
Someone was being threatened at Highgate Apartments.
Items were stolen on Seminary Street.
A sexual assault was reported on Camp Street.
Sept. 22
Someone on Ayers Street was being harassed via TikTok.
Drug activity was reported on Branch Street.
Someone was being threatened on Church Street.
Sept. 23
A vehicle had a flat tire on Wellington Street.
Someone smashed a vehicle’s windshield on South Main Street.
On French Street, someone was being threatened.
Sept. 24
Someone was calling for help and there was an alarm going off on Highgate Drive.
A vehicle was leaking fluid on Hill Street.
Items were stolen from a building on Gable Place.
A 4-year-old boy was on Summer Street alone with no pants or shirt on.
On Portland Street, a vehicle was vandalized.
Two trucks were taking pallets from a business on West 2nd Street.
Sept. 25
Flowers and other items were stolen from Hope Cemetery.
A suspicious box in front of an entrance at Spaulding High School turned out to be an empty shoe box.
On Elm Street, a neighbor was screaming.
Sept. 26
A dog was lying in the road on East Street.
On Brook Street, a sexual assault was reported.
Drug activity was reported on East Street.
A dog was barking for 12 hours on Vine Street.
Sept. 27
A man was beating a dog on Highgate Drive.
Drug activity was reported on Merchants Row.
A female was passed out inside a doorway on North Main Street.
Two dogs got into a fight on Howard Street.
