The following is a sampling of calls to Barre City police in recent days.
Sept. 21Littering was reported on Wellington Street.
On Highgate Drive, a car was scratched by a metal wagon.
A phone scam was reported to the police department.
On Sixth Street, someone was walking around inside a vacant building and the lights were on.
Sept. 22Drug activity was reported to the police department.
A stray dog was reported at Elmwood Cemetery.
Someone walked across the road with paint on their feet on Brook Street.
Fireworks were shot off on Laurel Street.
A woman reported a “milky-type substance” was thrown on her from an apartment on Pearl Street.
Sept. 23Items were stolen from a building on North Main Street.
A car’s back window was smashed out on Prospect Street.
On North Main Street, a Spaulding High School diploma card was found.
An intoxicated person was fighting with a trash can at City Hall Park.
On Burnham Street, a gun was found.
Someone flashed a gun in a parking lot on South Main Street.
Drug activity was reported on Merchants Row.
Sept. 24There were three kids with flashlights in someone’s backyard on Chatot Street.
A bear was limping behind Busy Bubble.
Assaults were reported on South Main Street and Eastern Avenue.
Kids were pulling down flags on North Main Street.
Someone tried to cash stolen checks on North Main Street.
Sept. 25Someone was assaulted on Merchants Row.
A dispute over property lines was reported on Merchant Street.
On South Main Street, an iPad was lost.
Sept. 26Three or four kids were driving a two-stroke vehicle around on East Street.
A kid assaulted another kid at Playground 2000.
Someone was driving drunk on Prospect Street.
