The following is a sampling of calls to Barre City police in recent days.
May 17
Someone returned from vacation and found a fire pit on their property on Merchant Street.
A group of kids on skateboards were in the road on Keith Avenue.
Children on bicycles were in the road on North Main Street.
Drug activity was reported on Hall Street.
May 18
Someone was trespassing on South Main Street.
Drug activity was reported on Bergeron Street.
Someone was being stalked on North Main Street.
May 19
People were hanging out next to a bank on North Main Street.
Threats were reported to the police department.
A driver's license was found in an apartment and turned in to the police department.
On North Main Street, an incident of credit card fraud was reported.
A gun was stolen from a vehicle on South Main Street.
May 20
Someone was assaulted on South Main Street.
A dog was barking on Hill Street.
Drug activity was reported on Pearl Street.
Someone was assaulted on Washington Street.
Pallets were in the roadway on Route 62.
Items were stolen from a vehicle on Leblanc Avenue.
An incident where a mother sold her child's vehicle without permission was reported to the police department.
A male knocked on someone's door saying he needed a signature on Cliff Street.
There was an aggressive dog at a residence on South Main Street.
May 21
Someone was lying in the road on South Main Street.
Harassment was reported on Prospect Street.
Drug activity was reported on North Main Street.
Someone jumped in front of a vehicle on Foster Street.
Kids were hanging out around dumpsters on Keith Avenue.
A dog was running loose on South Main Street.
Fireworks were shot off on Keith Avenue.
May 22
Drug activity was reported on Prospect Street.
A dog was running loose on Harrington Avenue.
On Currier Street, a dog was barking.
Drug activity was reported on Bassett Street.
A neighbor kicked a door on South Main Street.
Kids were shooting a BB gun off a porch on Seminary Street.
