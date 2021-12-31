The following is a sampling of calls to Barre City police in recent days.
Dec. 21
Drug activity was reported on 4th Street.
Presents were stolen from a truck on Brook Street.
Someone was assaulted on Lague Lane.
Food stamps were stolen from a home on Shurtleff Place.
Someone was standing in the middle of the road on North Main Street.
Dec. 22
Someone was panhandling on North Main Street.
Sugar was poured into a gas tank on Highgate Drive.
On Route 62, a vehicle was hit by a rock.
A purse was found on South Main Street and returned to its owner.
On Prospect Street, a dog was running loose.
Dec. 23
Drug activity was reported on Brooklyn Street.
Someone was trespassing on North Main Street.
A sexual assault was reported on Highgate Drive.
Dec. 24
Drug activity was reported on Wellington Street.
People were taking pictures and harassing others on North Main Street.
A debit card was found on North Main Street and returned to its owner.
Someone walked up a driveway on Ossola Place looking for drugs.
Drug activity was reported on Pearl Street.
An explosion or a gunshot was heard on Elm Street.
Dec. 25
Someone was driving erratically on Summer Street.
On North Main Street, someone was threatened.
Dec. 26
Items were stolen from a building on South Main Street.
Drug activity was reported on Highgate Drive.
Someone was assaulted on Highland Avenue.
Kids were playing in the road on Auditorium Hill.
A dog was barking on East Street.
Someone was assaulted on Park Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.