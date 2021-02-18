The following is a sampling of calls to Barre City police in recent days:
Feb. 8A kid was refusing to go to school on South Main Street.
Someone was trying to sell a puppy on South Main Street.
A man was pumping gas into a cup while smoking a cigarette on South Main Street.
On North Main Street, a reported puddle of blood turned out to be from a leaking package of ground beef.
Feb. 9Someone was harassed on Brook Street.
Items were stolen on Granite Street.
A neighbor was blowing snow into the roadway on Camp Street.
Feb. 10
A truck hit a mailbox on Berlin Street.
Someone was assaulted on South Main Street.
On Berlin Street, someone was trespassing.
A parked truck was blocking traffic on North Main Street.
Feb. 11There was a motor vehicle complaint on South Main Street.
Someone was trespassing on North Main Street.
A suspicious person was reported on Keith Avenue.
Feb. 12A female reported an online scam on East Street.
Two females got into a fight about masks on South Main Street.
Feb. 13A post office drop box was unlocked on Merchant Street.
On Maple Avenue, a dog was barking.
There was a suspicious vehicle on South Main Street.
Feb. 14A wallet was found on North Main Street.
Someone was throwing rocks at a building on Pearl Street.
A dog was left in a vehicle on South Main Street.
There was a suspicious vehicle on East Parkside Terrace.
