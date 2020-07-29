The following is a sampling of calls to Barre City police in recent days:
July 20A male was slumped over the wheel of a vehicle on North Main Street.
On Bergeron Street, there was a verbal dispute between neighbors.
Someone was assaulted on Maple Avenue.
Kids were smashing bottles and yelling on Ayers Street.
July 21A group of kids were walking on Prospect Street at 2 a.m.
On High Holborn Street, a woman reported someone was trying to break into her home.
Vandalism was reported on Summer Street.
July 22A woman brought a clump of hair to the police department that she wanted sent to the lab for testing.
On North Main Street, a syringe was found in a kitchen drawer.
Reported gunshots turned out to be fireworks on North Main Street.
A chicken was in the roadway on Maple Avenue.
Someone was shooting off fireworks on South Main Street.
There was a roadway hazard on Prospect Street.
July 23A lady was yelling and screaming at customers at Ladder 1 Grill.
There was an unsecured building on East Parkside Terrace.
Someone was shooting off fireworks on Pleasant Street.
July 24Girls were arguing in Currier Park.
A sexual assault was reported on Jefferson Street.
People were at an abandoned building on East Parkside Terrace.
Drug activity was reported on Blackwell Street and Fairview Street.
There were people with flashlights at a barn on Allen Street.
July 25Two dogs were running loose on Bank Street.
Drug activity was reported on North Main Street.
A package was stolen from a building on Maple Avenue.
Someone shot off fireworks on Andrews Court.
July 26A female screamed on Bergeron Street.
Someone was trespassing on North Main Street.
