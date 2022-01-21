The following is a sampling of calls to Barre City police in recent days.
Jan. 9
A bank card was found on Fairview Street.
On Summer Street, a group was making noise.
An incident of fraud was reported on Washington Street.
Jan. 10
Drug activity was reported to the police department.
There was a roadway hazard on Route 62.
Someone tried to break into a home on Pearl Street Extension.
On Seminary Street, someone was assaulted.
Jan. 11
Someone was assaulted on Berlin Street.
On North Main Street, someone tried to sell stolen property.
Someone was being harassed on North Main Street.
Jan. 12
On Hill Street, a report of a suspicious vehicle turned out to be a van that ran out of gas.
A sexual assault was reported to the police department.
On North Main Street, a fight was reported.
Jan. 13
Drug activity was reported to the police department.
A sexual assault was reported at the Budget Inn.
On South Main Street, an incident of fraud was reported.
Someone was walking down College street yelling profanities.
Jan. 14
Mail was found on South Main Street.
Items were stolen from a vehicle on Granite Street.
Someone was trespassing on Seminary Street.
Drug activity was reported on Church Street.
Jan. 15
Someone was driving erratically on East Barre Road.
A vehicle had a flat tire on Route 62.
On South Main Street, a renting scam was reported.
A vehicle's tires were slashed on Highland Avenue.
Jan. 16
An incident of fraud was reported on North Main Street.
Someone tried to break into a home on Pleasant Street.
Jan. 17
Medication and other items were stolen on North Main Street.
Items were stolen from a business on Ayers Street.
A dog was trying to get into an apartment on Kent Place.
