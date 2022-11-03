The following is a sampling of calls to Barre City police in recent days:
Oct. 25A suspicious backpack reported on Hill Street turned out to be an item placed on a lawn for anyone to take for free.
The following is a sampling of calls to Barre City police in recent days:
Oct. 25A suspicious backpack reported on Hill Street turned out to be an item placed on a lawn for anyone to take for free.
Drug activity was reported to the police department.
Someone was smoking cannabis on Burnham Street.
A cellphone was stolen on North Main Street, and people were getting into the social media accounts connected to the phone.
On North Main Street, a purse was lost.
A prowler was reported on Farwell Street. Police did not locate anyone in the area.
Oct. 26A racial slur was spray painted on a building on North Main Street.
On Brook Street, a car hit a dog. The owner took the dog to the vet.
A vehicle reported stolen on Maple Grove Street was recovered in South Barre several days later.
Oct. 27Items were stolen from a vehicle on Merchant Street.
A dog was running loose on East Parkside Terrace.
On Fourth Street, a cellphone was found.
Oct. 28A female was yelling for help on Ayers Street.
Someone walked up to a car, took the keys and a machete out of the vehicle, hit the vehicle with the machete and threatened people on Division Street.
A dog was running loose on Woodland Drive.
Someone was flashing a strobe light into a window on South Main Street.
An intoxicated male was walking with children on South Main Street.
On Plain Street, an attempted burglary was reported.
Oct. 29A purse was found on Church Street.
On Maple Grove Street, a caller reported going into the home of a family member who had died and found someone had tried to burn a cellphone in the residence.
A dog was left in a car on North Main Street.
On North Main Street, a door on a utility building was vandalized.
Trash was strewn around and Halloween decorations were kicked over on Brook Street.
Oct. 30On Brook Street, a dog was found.
A wallet was lost on the bike path.
On North Main Street, a window was shot with paint balls.
