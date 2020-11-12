The following is a sampling of calls to Barre City police in recent days:
Nov. 2
A dog was kicked on Maple Avenue.
Drug activity was reported on Cliff Street.
Items were stolen on Summer Street.
An incident of extortion was reported on North Main Street.
On Orange Street, a dog that was reported missing was later found.
Nov. 3
Windows were broken on a storage shed at Elmwood Cemetery.
A backpack was stolen on North Main Street.
Drug activity was reported on Prospect Street.
Nov. 4
Items were stolen on Westwood Parkway.
On Prospect Street, items were stolen from a vehicle.
A vehicle had a hand-written license plate on South Vine Street.
Nov. 5
There was a suspicious person on Washington Street.
A male was asleep in a vehicle on South Main Street.
On Prospect Street, an incident of fraud was reported.
Nov. 6
Drug activity was reported on Maple Avenue.
A vehicle was stolen on Pearl Street.
Someone was harassed on South Main Street.
Nov. 7
On North Main Street, vehicle’s lights were left on.
Someone was trespassing on North Main Street.
An underage male had alcohol on Auditorium Hill.
Nov. 8
Someone was pushing someone else in a wheelchair on Route 62.
On Highgate Drive, someone was threatened.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.