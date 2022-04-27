The following is a sampling of calls to Barre City police in recent days.
April 19
A tent reported behind the Hollow Inn & Motel turned out to be a boat.
On Academy Street, a stolen vehicle was recovered.
Two people passed out in a vehicle on South Main Street.
A cat was in distress in an apartment on Pearl Street.
Vehicles were hitting traffic cones in the road on North Main Street.
April 20
The cat in the Pearl Street apartment was being vocal again.
Someone took a little girl's scooter and kissed her on the cheek, but she didn't look happy on Jefferson Street.
A child threatened another child at the Green Acres Playground.
On Skyline Drive, a 10-year-old child was running around and spraying people with a fire extinguisher.
A debit card was reported lost to the police department.
April 21
A kid was hitting a propane canister with a hammer on Highgate Drive.
On North Main Street, a knife was found.
An Xbox was stolen on Highgate Drive.
Drug activity was reported on North Main Street.
April 22
Two abandoned vehicles were reported on Camp Street.
A burglary was reported on Eastern Avenue.
Someone was nearly hit by a car on Park Street.
The cat on Pearl Street was yowling again.
Drug activity was reported on Brook Street.
April 23
People were loading things into a car on Prospect Street.
Someone was yelling and kicking an ATM on South Main Street.
On South Main Street, a room was broken into.
There was a dead cat in the roadway on Maple Avenue.
April 24
Medication was stolen on Seminary Street.
Someone was trespassing on North Main Street.
On Elm Street, a report of a grass or woods fire was unfounded.
A purse was stolen from a vehicle on Seminary Street.
