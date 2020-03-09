The following is a sampling of calls to Barre City police in recent days:
March 2An incident of child cruelty was reported to the police department.
A sexual assault was reported to the police department.
On Seminary Street, a male threatened to kill a female who tried to get an abuse prevention order placed on him.
A 20-year-old on North Main Street was given a warning for having a cigarette under the age of 21.
Drug activity was reported to the police department.
There was a vehicle in Hope Cemetery after dark.
March 3Someone went to a residence on Merchant Street asking about renting an apartment there, but it was a home with no apartments in it.
A credit card was stolen on East Street.
March 4On North Main Street, a Motorola cellphone was found
Someone was trespassing on North Main Street.
A gun was stolen from a car on Long Street.
On Bromur Street, a dog was off its leash.
A woman at Central Vermont Medical Center reported she had been assaulted in the city.
Three protesters were reportedly standing in the middle of the road in front of Planned Parenthood, but the report was unfounded.
A dog escaped an enclosure on Berlin Street and bit a child who was brought to Central Vermont Medical Center for treatment.
March 5An assault was reported on Wellington Street.
Someone was outside the Opera House wearing dark clothing and appeared to be falling asleep while standing there. The male declined medical assistance.
On North Main Street, a business was broken into and a television and Playstation 4 were stolen.
Drug activity was reported to the police department.
A welder was stolen from a building on Center Street.
March 6Someone threatened to murder someone else on Pearl Street.
A woman was acting strangely by telling someone else she was in trouble and late for work.
Items were stolen on Ayers Street.
Someone was slumped over a steering wheel on North Main Street.
A vehicle that was reported stolen on Granite Street turned out to have been towed for a parking violation.
Someone was shooting off fireworks at the Highgate Apartments.
March 7Two dogs were running loose on Railroad Street.
A resident reported it felt like someone had been inside her apartment. A walk through was done with a K-9 and nothing was found.
On Chatot Street, a cat was reported stolen.
A dog was barking on College Street.
March 8Someone threatened a 3-year-old child on Highland Avenue.
On North Main Street, a male “aggressively jaywalked” to confront someone.
A dog was running loose on Summer Street.
