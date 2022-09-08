The following is a sampling of calls to Barre City police in recent days:
Aug. 30
A dog was barking on Elliot Street.
On Merchant Street, a vehicle was parked in the roadway.
A report of people using drugs in a vehicle on Washington Street was unfounded.
On Eastern Avenue, a screen door was vandalized.
A runaway child was located at Currier Park.
On North Main Street, an attempted assault was reported.
A female was screaming by the river on Brooklyn Street.
On River Street, a report of animals being neglected was unfounded.
Aug. 31
Drug activity was reported on Shurtleff Place.
People were drinking in a parking lot on Washington Street.
Intoxicated people were arguing on Church Street.
Sept. 1
A theft was reported on North Main Street.
Drug activity was reported on Pearl Street.
A dog was barking on Tremont Street.
Lewd pictures were found in a mailbox on North Main Street.
A female reported people were following her on Summer Street.
Someone was kicking at a door on Highgate Drive.
A girl jumped out of a vehicle on Jones Brothers Way. No injuries were reported.
Drug activity was reported to the police department.
Sept. 2
Someone was spraying paint to cover up graffiti at Mathewson Playground.
Around eight people were getting ready to fight on Brook Street.
Someone walked in front of a vehicle, yelled at the driver and threw up gang signs near the Aldrich Public Library.
Drug activity was reported on Ayers Street.
Embezzlement was reported at a business on South Main Street.
Sept. 3
A couple was arguing on Beckley Street.
Identification was found on Brook Street and returned to its owner.
Vehicle keys were found on North Main Street.
A set of keys was lost on Berlin Street.
Items were stolen from a vehicle on Jefferson Street.
A sexual assault was reported on South Main Street.
Sept. 4
Items were stolen from a vehicle on Elm Street.
Someone was threatened on John Street.
A manhole cover was dislodged on Washington Street.
Someone was lying down in a driveway on Clifton Street.
A vehicle was stolen on North Main Street.
