The following is a sampling of calls to Barre City police in recent days:
April 16
An older woman who appeared confused was walking around North Main Street.
On Batchelder Street, a shopping cart was abandoned.
A report of a child with a gun at Playground 2000 was unfounded.
April 17
Drug activity was reported to the police department.
A home was broken into on Lawrence Avenue.
Lewd comments made on Facebook were reported to the police department.
A gun was stolen from a building on North Main Street.
April 18
A vehicle’s window was smashed out at Playground 2000.
On Brooklyn Street, an abandoned vehicle was reported.
Harassment was reported on Pearl Street.
An out-of-control child was reported on Queen Street.
April 19
Personal items, including a credit card and driver’s license, were lost on North Main Street.
A child was found with drug paraphernalia on College Street.
Two people were being followed by someone in a vehicle on North Main Street.
A party was reported on Leonard Street.
April 20
A car alarm was going off on West Second Street.
On Pearl Street, a cat that jumped out of a second-story window was brought back inside by the scruff of its neck.
An assault was reported on Brook Street.
Kids were trying to kick a bathroom door open at Playground 2000.
April 21
A sexual assault was reported to the police department.
On South Main Street, a dog was left in a vehicle.
A report about loud screaming on Hooker Avenue turned out to be a woman screaming at her cellphone.
Aggressive dogs were running loose on Foster Street.
An assault was reported on North Main Street.
April 22
Two females and a male were walking in the roadway on Church Street.
A tarp was in the road on Maple Avenue.
Gunshots were reported on Fairview Street.
A dispute over motorcycles was reported on Summer Street.
On Second Street, a dog bit another dog.
Someone was walking their dogs near the public safety building on Fourth Street.
On Midway Street, someone reportedly waved around a gun.
April 23
Items were stolen from a vehicle on Short Street.
A checkbook was found on Merchant Street.
On Washington Street, a manhole cover had become dislodged.
