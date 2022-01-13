The following is a sampling of calls to Barre City police in recent days:
Jan. 4A vehicle was idling on North Main Street.
On Brooklyn Street, a burglary was reported where electronic components were stolen.
Methadone was stolen on Brook Street.
Someone tried to break into a building on Brooklyn Street.
A report of a taxi driver trying to hit on a female occupant turned out to be a scam call.
Jan. 5Someone was trespassing on North Main Street.
An upstairs neighbor was causing a disturbance with foot traffic to and from the residence on Maple Avenue.
Someone was sleeping in a vehicle on Washington Street.
A dog was barking on East Street.
Jan. 6A female didn’t pay her fare and urinated in a cab on North Main Street.
Keys were found on Auditorium Hill.
A wallet and credit cards were stolen on Elm Street.
On North Main Street, someone tried to use stolen credit cards.
Drug activity was reported on South Main Street.
A vehicle was egged on Merchant Street.
On Cabot Street, a burglary was reported.
Jan. 7A male dressed in dark colors walked up a driveway on Lewis Street.
On Merchants Row, a male passed out in a Jeep that was running.
Someone was driving erratically on Route 62.
A sick guinea pig needed medical treatment on Highgate Drive.
There was a metal box in the roadway on North Main Street.
Jan. 8Someone was assaulted on Prospect Street.
A male was exposing himself to people driving by on Seminary Street.
Two small dogs were left in a vehicle on Skyline Drive.
People in a vehicle were shooting Nerf darts at pedestrians on South Main Street.
Jan. 9Someone was threatened on Bromur Street.
A bank card was found on Fairview Street.
Three or four males were yelling and making noise on Summer Street.
