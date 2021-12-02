The following is a sampling of calls to Barre City police in recent days.
Nov. 23
A purse was found on Smith Street.
On North Main Street, a burglary was reported.
Someone was assaulted on Pleasant Street.
Loud music was reported on Maple Avenue.
Nov. 24
A report about a male with a flashlight out on South Main Street turned out to be someone looking for his wallet.
On East Street, a cat was trying to get out of a garage.
A vehicle with items on top of it damaged a bank’s drive-thru canopy on North Main Street.
Someone was driving erratically on the Barre-Montpelier Road.
On South Main Street, someone was being cruel to a child.
Nov. 25
Someone was living out of their van on Maple Avenue.
A push lawnmower was stolen from a home on Farwell Street.
On Elm Street, a kitten was found.
Nov. 26
A vehicle was stolen from the Budget Inn.
Someone was threatened on North Main Street.
Vandalism was reported on North Main Street.
Nov. 27
A vehicle was idling on Brook Street.
Someone was assaulted on Highgate Drive.
On High Street, someone broke into a home and took items, including tools.
Drug activity was reported to the police department.
Nov. 28
Someone was assaulted on Brook Street.
A wallet was lost on Washington Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.