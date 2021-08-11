The following is a sampling of calls to Barre City police in recent days.
July 26
A sexual assault was reported to the police department.
Items were stolen on North Main Street.
A grill caught on fire on Washington Street.
July 27
A vehicle was stolen on Berlin Street.
Drug activity was reported on Highland Avenue.
Dogs were running loose on Merchant Street.
July 28
Items were stolen from a building on North Main Street.
Drug activity was reported on North Main Street.
Someone was huffing Dust Off on North Main Street.
A sexual assault was reported to the police department.
Medication was stolen from a building on South Main Street.
A woman found a yellow piece of tape on her vehicle’s window on Maple Avenue.
July 29
Someone was slumped over a motorcycle on North Main Street.
A burglary was reported on Cottage Street.
There was a 50-gallon drum in the roadway on Route 62.
July 30
Money was stolen on South Main Street.
A group of kids were throwing sticks over a fence and harassing people on Prospect Street.
There was a suspicious group of people on Washington Street.
July 31
A 3- or 4-year-old child was wandering around in a diaper on North Main Street.
On Jones Brothers Way, an abandoned red car had cats in it.
Vehicles were vandalized on Lunde Lane.
A female was assaulted on Brooklyn Street.
Kids were throwing apples at a house on Highgate Drive.
Aug. 1
Six gunshots were heard on Prospect Street.
Animals were being neglected on North Seminary Street.
Someone had a woman’s cat on Bromur Street.
A woman claimed a man took a photo of her when she came out of the shower on North Main Street. Police found the man, but he had no photos of the woman in his cellphone.
Aug. 2
A dog was barking on Upland Avenue.
On Seminary Street, an animal was being neglected.
Someone was threatened on Elm Street.
Aug. 3
License plates were stolen on Maple Avenue.
A kid was throwing crab apples at another kid on Elm Street.
On Seminary Street, a burglary was reported.
A windshield was smashed during an argument on Bromur Street.
Aug. 4
Homeless people were burning items and stealing possessions from a neighbor on Prospect Street.
Someone was smoking marijuana at a bus stop on North Main Street.
Aug. 5
Children were screaming on Batchelder Street.
Someone was harassed on Park Street.
Aug. 6
Items were stolen on South Main Street.
Someone entered a woman’s apartment on Pleasant Street.
Items were stolen from a vehicle on Howard Street.
Suspicious powder found in a plastic bag on Hill Street turned out to be flour.
Two kids were throwing crab apples at an apartment on Highgate Drive.
A tree fell into the roadway on Maplewood Avenue.
Aug. 7
There was a confused deer in the road on Prospect Street.
Items were stolen from a vehicle on South Main Street.
A sexual assault was reported to the police department.
Dogs were running loose on Fecteau Circle.
Drug activity was reported on Prospect Street.
Aug. 8
Teenagers were being followed on South Main Street.
Gunshots were heard on Long Street.
