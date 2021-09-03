The following is a sampling of calls to Barre City police in recent days.
Aug. 22A wallet was lost on North Main Street.
Someone was littering on Kirk Street.
There was a dead animal in the roadway on North Main Street.
Someone was assaulted on South Main Street.
Aug. 23Someone pulled a knife on a man on North Main Street.
A Facebook scam involving $600 for a puppy was reported on Bergeron Street.
Cash was stolen from the Beverage Baron.
Items were reported stolen on South Main Street.
Drug activity was reported on Eastern Avenue.
Kids on bikes were being loud and obnoxious on Seminary Street.
Aug. 24On Brooklyn Street, someone had nude photos of a resident and they were threatening to publish them if not given money.
Someone was assaulted on South Main Street.
Screaming was reported near Green Acres.
Items were stolen from a building on North Main Street.
A lawnmower and a weed whacker were stolen on Allen Street.
Aug. 25Kids were climbing fire escapes on Keith Avenue.
Someone was being cruel to an animal on Palmisano Plaza.
On Kent Place, a child was being neglected.
Illegal dumpster use was reported on Highgate Drive.
A bear was reported on North Main Street.
On Route 62, a man jumped in front of a vehicle.
Drug activity was reported on Park Street.
Aug. 26A male was sitting in a car for 15 minutes on Averill Street.
Child abuse was reported to the police department.
Someone was being stalked on Washington Street.
A 12-year-old girl was threatening people with a knife on Skyline Drive.
Aug. 27Drug activity was reported on Prospect Street.
A loud bang heard on Batchelder Street turned out to be a power transformer that blew up.
On North Main Street, a box of cable was in the roadway.
Aug. 28Gunshots or fireworks were reported on Liberty Street.
Someone was assaulted on South Main Street.
Kids were pulling on parking meters on Washington Street.
A kid was throwing bottles and apples on Highgate Drive.
A door to a building was forced open on Smith Street.
Aug. 29Items were stolen from a building on North Main Street.
Banging behind a building turned out to be someone’s daughter having a tantrum on Washington Street.
A sexual assault was reported at the Knoll Motel.
