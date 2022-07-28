The following is a sampling of calls to Barre City police in recent days.
July 19
The following is a sampling of calls to Barre City police in recent days.
July 19
A man was yelling and screaming on North Main Street.
On Prospect Street, a young child was wandering around unattended.
A man was yelling and swearing at kids on Warren Street.
On North Seminary Street, a dog bit someone.
Eyeglasses were stolen on Highgate Drive.
A cat was stolen on Seminary Street.
On Highgate Drive, a report of a fire inside a home was unfounded.
July 20
Drug activity was reported to the police department.
People were underneath the gazebo at City Hall Park.
A utility line was hanging in the roadway on Granite Street.
Drug activity was reported at the Budget Inn.
Someone was looking in windows on Averill Street.
A utility line was hanging in the roadway on Foster Street.
Drug activity was reported on Brook Street.
Wandering cats were reported on Seminary Street.
A vehicle hit a flagpole on Allen Street.
People were in the City Hall Park gazebo after dark.
July 21
Someone was lying in the roadway on Brook Street.
A sexual assault was reported on Highland Avenue.
Drug activity was reported on Washington Street.
A manhole cover was dislodged and in the roadway on Washington Street.
On Brook Street, a bat was stuck in a home.
July 22
A fire escape was cranked down on Pearl Street.
On Smith Street, a vehicle’s windshield was smashed.
Someone was assaulted on South Main Street.
Illegal dumping was reported on Division Street.
A child was riding a bike in the road on Brook Street.
July 23
Someone was assaulted on High Holborn Street.
A dog was left in a vehicle on North Main Street.
Drug activity was reported on Seminary Street.
A child was screaming in agony on Lawrence Avenue.
Two kids reported missing on Thurston Place were later located safe.
July 24
Fireworks were shot off on North Main Street.
Someone had a fire without a permit on North Main Street.
A portable radio was found on North Main Street.
