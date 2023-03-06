The following is a sampling of calls to Barre City police in recent days:
The following is a sampling of calls to Barre City police in recent days:
Feb. 22
A bike was left on a porch on North Seminary Street.
Someone was tapping on a home’s windows and knocking on its walls on East Street.
An evicted resident was trying to get back into the home on Prospect Street.
There was a fridge door in the roadway on Route 62.
Bags of bottles were stolen on North Main Street.
Feb. 23
A cellphone was lost on Berlin Street.
On Veeder Avenue, an incident of fraud was reported.
Feb. 24
On North Main Street, a man drank a beer, threw the container away, got in a vehicle and drove off.
A suspicious person was near the water treatment plant.
Trespassing was reported to the police department.
Someone rang the front and rear doorbells and ran off at a home on Cresent Street.
There were more kids in a vehicle than seats available for them to be safely seated on North Main Street.
Feb. 25
Drug activity was reported to the police department.
A resident was locked out of their home on Berlin Street.
On Comolli Street, an unpermitted fire was reported.
A clear jug containing hundreds of dollars’ worth of change was stolen from a home on Warren Street.
On South Main Street, a vehicle caught fire.
Feb. 26
Drug activity was reported to the police department.
Trespassing was reported on North Main Street.
A girl reported a man was trying to get her to approach his vehicle on North Main Street.
Reporter
