The following is a sampling of calls to Barre City police in recent days:
Jan. 25A woman reported someone tried to kidnap her on High Holburn Street.
Drug activity was reported on North Main Street.
Someone was threatened on River Street.
Jan. 26Trash was dumped illegally on North Main Street.
There was a roadway hazard on Route 302.
A vehicle was stolen on Delmont Avenue.
Jan. 27Items were stolen from a building on Highgate Drive.
A neighbor was making threatening gestures on Skyline Drive.
On North Main Street, a female was not allowed to get out of a vehicle. Police located her and she reported there was no issue.
A woman went into a Prospect Street home without permission, showered and fell asleep in a bed.
Jan. 28Loud noises and banging on walls were reported on Pearl Street.
A bad check was reported on North Main Street.
Jan. 29Someone took a dog without permission on South Main Street.
Juveniles had alcohol on Seminary Street.
Jan. 30
There were empty cans and broken bottles on North Main Street.
Someone tried to steal a trash trailer on North Main Street.
A car was gone through on Pearl Street.
Jan. 31Someone was trespassing on Prospect Street.
Feb. 1An email scam was reported on South Main Street.
Items were stolen from a building on North Main Street.
A woman was texting people saying she needed help on Railroad Street, but she told police she was fine.
Someone was trespassing on North Main Street.
Feb. 2Someone was being harassed on Second Street.
An incident of identity theft was reported on Richardson Road.
Two males were fighting on Washington Street.
Feb. 3Items were stolen on Camp Street.
Someone reported they had been scammed and spent $1,200 on gift cards.
On Washington Street, someone was being threatened.
Feb. 4Drug activity was reported on Highgate Drive.
Someone was trespassing on Church Street.
A sexual assault was reported to the police department.
Feb. 5Someone smashed a vehicle’s window on North Main Street.
A man reported his roommate had locked him out of their residence on Westwood Parkway.
On South Main Street, someone was being harassed via social media.
Feb. 6A report of people fighting with knives was unfounded on Summer Street.
On North Main Street, a suspicious person was reported.
Someone was trespassing on North Main Street.
