The following is a sampling of calls to Barre City police in recent days.
April 26
A report of a suspicious vehicle on Delmont Avenue turned out to be someone pulled over so they could use their cellphone.
On North Main Street, a cellphone was found.
A child was opening a vehicle’s door while the vehicle was in motion on Mill Street.
Drug activity was reported on High Holborn Street and Church Street.
Gunshots were reported on Merchants Row.
April 27
Drug activity was reported on Wellington Street.
Embezzlement was reported on South Main Street.
A dog was barking on Dagmont Avenue.
Someone tried to break into a home on Brooklyn Street.
A neighbor was stealing mail on Seminary Street.
On Route 62, a wallet was found and returned to its owner.
April 28
Vandalism was reported on Keith Avenue.
A 17-year-old girl was out past curfew on West Street.
Credit cards and other items were found on North Main Street and returned to their owner.
Drug activity was reported to the police department.
April 29
Someone was on a resident’s back porch on West Street.
An office was vandalized on North Main Street.
On North Main Street, a male refused to leave a business.
April 30
Someone was being harassed on Second Street.
On Maple Avenue, someone was trespassing.
Drug activity was reported on South Main Street.
Child abuse was reported on Elmore Street.
May 1
ID cards were found and turned in to the police department.
A dog was running loose on Walnut Street.
On North Main Street, a vehicle was reported stolen.
A report of someone trying to pick a fight and showing a gun in their waistband turned out to be someone wearing a fanny pack on Summer Street.
