The following is a sampling of calls to Barre City police in recent days:
Jan. 3An incident of fraud related to a Social Security check was reported on Laurel Street.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
The following is a sampling of calls to Barre City police in recent days:
Jan. 3An incident of fraud related to a Social Security check was reported on Laurel Street.
At Currier Park, a child was lying in the street, screaming.
Drug activity was reported on Bergeron Street.
Jan. 4Drug paraphernalia was found in a vehicle on Fourth Street.
A car hit a stop sign on Elm Street.
On Hill Street, a vehicle was vandalized.
A resident’s door was egged at Green Acres.
Tip jar money was stolen from a business on North Main Street.
Children were loitering in a city park after hours on Park Street.
Jan. 5Someone looking after a resident’s cat lost the cat on Church Street.
Drug activity was reported at Playground 2000.
People were trying to force their way into a vehicle on Route 62.
An assault was reported on Merchant Street.
Jan. 6A male was in the median waving a long ribbon on Route 62.
On Highgate Drive, someone was given a bank card and withdrew more money than they were allowed.
A pothole on South Main Street was causing damage to vehicles.
Jan. 7A reported attempted burglary on Prospect Street turned out to be a tenant who went to the wrong door.
On South Main Street, two older men were aggressively yelling at each other.
A driver was traveling in the wrong way on Route 62.
Jan. 8Noise complaints were made on North Main Street.
A customer was being rude and refused to move from the drive-thru at the Dunkin’ Donuts on North Main Street.
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.