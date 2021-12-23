The following is a sampling of calls to Barre City police in recent days.
Dec. 14
Someone was messing with a vehicle on Washington Street.
Items were stolen from vehicles on Summer Street, East Street and Eastern Avenue.
A vehicle with expired registration was parked on Academy Street for five days.
Drug activity was reported on Bromur Street.
Dec. 15
Items were stolen on East Street.
Someone was being harassed on South Main Street.
A male was jumping into traffic and asking for a ride on North Main Street.
Dec. 16
Someone was assaulted on Bromur Street.
On Pearl Street, someone was on a fire escape.
Fuel was reportedly tampered with on Pearl Street Extension.
Someone broke into a home and stole cash and other items on Bromur Street.
Drug activity was reported on Spaulding Street.
Dec. 17
Syringes were found in the Jiffy Mart bathroom on North Main Street.
Items were stolen from a vehicle on Seminary Street.
A dog bit someone on Elliot Street.
Dec. 18
Someone tried to break into a vehicle on Seminary Street.
On Washington Street, someone was followed.
A wallet was found on North Main Street.
Drug activity was reported on Camp Street and Spaulding Street.
Dec. 19
Someone was trespassing on North Main Street.
Children were stealing items on Berlin Street.
A black cushion for a wheelchair was lost on North Main Street.
Someone tried to break into an apartment on Pearl Street Extension.
