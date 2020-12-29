The following is a sampling of calls to Barre City police in recent days:
Dec. 21Suspicious activity was reported on North Main Street.
Someone was intoxicated on Pleasant Street.
Kids were skiing into the road on Washington Street.
Dec. 22A male was climbing out a window on Cottage Street.
Harassment was reported to the police department.
An attempted burglary was reported on Merchant Street.
Someone took a screen off of a window and a cat escaped on Skyline Drive.
A package was stolen on Washington Street.
Dec. 23Items were stolen from a building on Eastern Avenue.
A dog was barking on George Street.
Someone was asked to buy guns for someone else on North Main Street.
A thrown snowball damaged a vehicle’s window on North Main Street.
Someone threw a can of diced tomatoes at a woman’s window on Brook Street.
An assault was reported on Seminary Street.
Dec. 24An incident of fraud was reported on North Main Street.
There was a domestic disturbance on Pleasant Street.
Dec. 25On South Main Street, a syringe was found.
Items were stolen on French Street.
Someone was assaulted on Hill Street.
Dec. 26A light pole snapped in half on First Street.
On Pearl Street, an attempted burglary was reported.
A vehicle was stolen on South Main Street.
On Prospect Street, a report of a dog yelping and crying turned out to be a whiny puppy.
There was a traffic hazard on Route 62.
Child abuse was reported on Sheridan Street.
Dec. 27Items were stolen from a vehicle on Washington Street.
Someone was trespassing on North Main Street.
