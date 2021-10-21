The following is a sampling of calls to Barre City police in recent days.
Oct. 12A report of people carrying backpacks and a gas can at Hope Cemetery turned out to be people using leaf blowers.
Drug activity was reported at Matheson Playground.
Footsteps were heard in an apartment that was supposed to be empty on Maple Avenue.
Drug activity was reported on Church Street.
Oct. 13A dog was barking on Third Street.
Someone with a small knife on their hip was sitting outside St. Monica’s Church.
Items were stolen from a vehicle on Plain Street.
A car sped off and a woman screamed on South Main Street.
Oct. 14A vehicle was abandoned on Merchants Row.
On South Main Street, a male was in the middle of the road doing jumping jacks.
A neighbor had placed a camera facing a resident’s apartment on Highgate Drive.
Someone didn’t leash their dogs at the dog park on Maplewood Avenue.
Kids were playing in the street on Maple Avenue.
Oct. 15
Someone slashed a truck’s tires at the Highgate Apartments.
A report of a child being forced into a vehicle turned out to be parents having issues with their kid on Harrington Avenue.
A wallet was found at City Hall.
Fireworks were shot off on North Main Street.
Oct. 16A wallet was found on North Main Street.
On South Main Street, a manhole cover was out of place.
Fireworks were shot off on Ayers Street.
A phone scam was reported on King Street.
Oct. 17A tree was in the roadway on Prospect Street.
Someone was trespassing on South Main Street.
A resident reported a 14-year-old child was on his property on East Street.
Kids were playing with broken glass on Summer Street.
Fireworks were shot off on Cliff Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.