The following is a sampling of calls to Barre City police in recent days.
July 5
Someone tried to get into a residence on Summer Street.
Embers from fireworks were damaging paint on vehicles on Bromor Street.
Fireworks were shot off on Laurel Street.
A dog attacked another dog on South Main Street.
Someone was threatened with a knife on Farwell Street.
Fireworks were shot off on Circle Street.
Someone was assaulted on Jefferson Street.
July 6
Fireworks were shot off on South Main Street.
Someone was bitten while trying to break up a dog fight on Pike Street.
Garbage was thrown on to someone’s property on North Main Street.
A dog was tied to a pole on Washington Street.
Medication and money was stolen from a building on North Main Street.
A dog was running loose on South Main Street.
Drug activity was reported on Webster Street.
A dead cat was reported on North Main Street.
July 7
Embezzlement was reported on North Main Street.
Ice cream was thrown on to someone’s car on North Main Street.
Someone was under a bridge on Granite Street.
July 8
Littering was reported on Merchant Street.
Someone was assaulted on Crescent Street.
Drug activity was reported on South Main Street.
July 9
A male punched a vehicle on Corti Street.
On North Seminary Street, a female was abusing a dog.
Dogs were harassing a resident’s cat on Fairview Street.
A couch was left on the side of the road on 3rd Street.
On North Main Street, a child was running on the railroad tracks and a train was coming.
A driver was throwing objects at pedestrians on North Main Street.
On Highland Avenue, a female came up to a man’s truck and started licking the windows.
July 10
Someone was seen placing nails under a vehicle’s tires on Summer Street.
The traffic light wasn’t working correctly at the intersection of North Main Street and Maple Avenue.
A female was being stalked on South Main Street.
On South Main Street, a group of kids was kicking in a door.
Fireworks were shot off on Woodland Drive.
July 11
Someone was walking along Route 62.
Drug activity was reported on Seminary Street.
People were throwing rocks and eggs at a residence on Vine Street.
