The following is a sampling of calls to Barre City police in recent days:
Sept. 14
A parked car was blocking a driveway on Maple Avenue.
On Metro Way, a report of a truck dumping things into the river turned out to be a company doing a job and the truck didn't dump anything into the river.
A dog was running loose on North Main Street.
Two people were on top of a dugout on Camp Street.
A boy punched a girl on Highgate Drive.
On Branch Street, a dog was barking.
Sept. 15
A mural was vandalized on Summer Street.
Tires were slashed on Circle Street.
Drunk people were wandering into traffic on Beckley Street.
Sept. 16
A vehicle was keyed on South Front Street.
Someone was opening accounts in another person's name on North Main Street.
People were arguing over a cat on Lewis Street.
A female threw urine on someone on North Main Street.
Sept. 17
Items were stolen on Brook Street.
Someone was looking in windows on Harrington Avenue.
Gunshots were heard on Pearl Street Extension.
Sept. 18
A report of someone breaking into a home on Maple Avenue turned out to be the owner of the home.
Five boys were smoking marijuana on Brook Street.
Someone was looking in windows on Shurtleff Place.
Cash was stolen on South Main Street.
Dogs were barking on Branch Street.
Sept. 19
Someone was threatened on South Main Street.
An assault was reported on North Main Street.
On North Main Street, a vehicle broke down.
Sept. 20
Flowers were strewn around Hope Cemetery.
Items were stolen on North Main Street.
On North Main Street, items were stolen from a vehicle.
A burglary was reported on Maple Avenue.
