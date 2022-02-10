The following is a sampling of calls to Barre City police in recent days.
Feb. 1
Someone was trying to break into a vehicle at the Highgate Apartments.
A dog was barking on Highgate Drive.
Dogs were left outside on Washington Street.
Feb. 2
Someone was driving erratically on South Main Street.
An animal was howling on Brook Street.
On North Main Street, a vehicle was vandalized.
Two pit bulls were running loose on Railroad Street.
On South Main Street, two huskies were running loose.
Someone’s credentials were taken on North Main Street.
A vehicle was vandalized with White Out on Enterprise Alley.
On Beckley Street, a dog was running loose.
Feb. 3
Someone was trespassing on Pearl Street.
Two dogs were running loose on Railroad Street.
There was a suspicious vehicle at Playground 2000.
Feb. 4
A car was stuck in snow on Boynton Street.
Dogs were barking on East Street.
Someone tried to buy alcohol with a fake ID on North Main Street.
A parked vehicle had a strobe light on it on Maple Avenue.
Feb. 5
People were hanging around the police cruisers at the police department.
A parked vehicle was blocking traffic on Maple Avenue.
Someone was trespassing on North Main Street.
Feb. 6
A vehicle was stolen on Mount Vernon Place.
On Warren Street, a dog was barking.
