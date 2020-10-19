The following is a sampling of calls to Barre City police in recent days:
Oct. 5
A sexual assault was reported on South Main Street.
Drug activity was reported on North Main Street.
A female was huffing on North Main Street.
Oct. 6
Items were stolen from a vehicle on South Main Street.
A female was huffing on South Main Street.
On Route 62, a female was driving a power scooter on the roadway.
Items were stolen on Prospect Street.
A dog was barking on Summer Street.
Oct. 7
Kids were drinking alcohol on Parkside Terrace.
On Seminary Street, kids were throwing bottles.
Someone was being threatened on Spaulding Street.
Oct. 8
A vehicle was egged on Berlin Street.
Items were stolen on Eastern Avenue.
Drug activity was reported on South Main Street and North Main Street.
A dog was barking on First Street.
Oct. 9
A dog was barking on Bromur Street.
Kids were riding bikes in the roadway on Elm Street.
Drug activity was reported on North Main Street.
Ten people were wearing sheets and had pumpkins on their head on North Main Street.
Oct. 10
A 4-year-old boy was walking a dog alone on North Main Street.
Someone was being harassed on Academy Street.
A cellphone was found on Smith Street.
On Smith Street, a stop sign fell into the roadway.
Two dogs were tied to a light post on North Main Street while someone went inside a store.
A cellphone and pills were found on Brooklyn Street.
Oct. 11
Someone was being threatened on South Main Street.
Loud music was reported on Shurtleff Place.
Oct. 12
Someone was taking pictures of a child at Wobby Park.
On Fairview Street, a report of someone pointing a rifle at someone else was unfounded.
A cat was caught in a Havahart trap on Harrington Avenue.
Oct. 13
Someone was video recording people on South Main Street.
A cellphone was found in a home after the residents returned from vacation on Laurel Street.
On Bailey Street, an incident of identity theft was reported.
Gunshots were reported on Park Street.
Oct. 14
Lights at a building were going on and off on Washington Street.
A dog was left in a vehicle on North Street.
On Merchant Street, a dog was running loose.
Kids were smoking electronic cigarettes on Elm Street.
Oct. 15
A roadway hazard was reported on Maple Avenue.
Drug activity was reported on Bromur Street.
A dog that appeared to be in pain had a spinal defect it was born with on Foss Street.
Oct. 16
Someone was bit by a dog on Foss Street.
On Highgate Drive, someone was pointing BB guns at cats and may have been shooting them.
Oct. 17
Counterfeit money was reported on Grant Avenue.
Teenagers were littering and smoking on Elm Street.
A phone scam was reported on Woodland Drive.
There was an underage drinking party on Ayers Street.
Oct. 18
Kids pushed a block of granite over a bank and it damaged a home on Birch Street.
Three kids were left in a vehicle on North Main Street.
A baby stroller was left on a lawn on Seminary Street.
