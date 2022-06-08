The following is a sampling of calls to Barre City police in recent days.
May 31
A loud party was reported on Elmore Street.
On North Main Street, a truck was doing “burnouts” in a parking lot.
Drug activity was reported on Laurel Street.
A dog was running loose on Vine Street.
On South Main Street, a sexual assault was reported.
June 1
Drug activity was reported on Seminary Street.
People were loitering on North Main Street.
A car alarm was going off on Wellington Street.
Three kids were using a blow horn on North Main Street.
June 2
People were arguing on Spaulding Street.
Someone was harassed on North Main Street.
People were arguing on Keith Avenue.
June 3
A sexual assault was reported on Airport Road.
Someone was trespassing on North Main Street.
A phone scam was reported to the police department.
On Brook Street, a dog was barking.
People were drinking in public on Pearl Street.
A bicycle was reported stolen on North Main Street and the victim reported a neighbor was riding a similar bike.
June 4
A bag of used syringes was found on Ayers Street.
Someone was drinking a beer on North Main Street.
On Route 62, someone was driving aggressively.
A report of someone trying to remove a manhole cover on North Main Street was unfounded.
June 5
Someone tried to steal a mattress out of a truck on Ayers Street.
A credit card was stolen on Ayers Street.
On Brook Street, a new neighbor threatened someone.
