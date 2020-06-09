The following is a sampling of calls to Barre City police in recent days:
June 1
Someone was trespassing on Granite Street.
A landlord issue was reported on Summer Street.
On Summer Street, a welfare check was conducted.
June 2
Items were stolen from a vehicle on Railroad Street.
There was an animal problem on Guidici Street.
Drug activity was reported on North Main Street.
June 3
A burglary was reported on Merchant Street.
On Maple Avenue, a robbery was reported.
Vandalism was reported at Playground 2000.
A rug was stolen off of a porch on Park Street.
Drug activity was reported on Highgate Drive.
Two people were banging on garbage cans on Fairview Street.
June 4
Someone was trespassing on North Main Street.
On Mill Street, someone was harassed.
A male was waving his hands around on Prospect Street.
Vandalism was reported on Highgate Drive.
Drug activity was reported on North Main Street.
June 5
An incident of fraud was reported on North Main Street.
Drug activity was reported on Spaulding Street.
Fireworks were set off on River Street.
A report of unsupervised children at Green Acres was unfounded.
June 6
Items were stolen on Spaulding Street.
There was a suspicious vehicle on Washington Street.
Items were stolen from a building on Palmisano Plaza.
Four juveniles were yelling at cars on Prospect Street.
June 7
Someone was assaulted on Laurel Street.
A vehicle was egged on Eastern Avenue.
There was a suspicious vehicle on Propsect Street.
