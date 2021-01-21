The following is a sampling of calls to Barre City police in recent days:
Jan. 11
Someone was trespassing on North Main Street.
A van's tires were flattened on Ayers Street.
Someone was shooting at windows with a BB gun on North Main Street.
Items were stolen from a building on Gallow Avenue.
Jan. 12
Someone returned home to find a window open on Washington Street, but no one was inside.
On Park Street, someone egged a window.
Drug activity was reported on Sheridan Street.
Someone slapped a service dog during a dispute on Washington Street.
Jan. 13
Drug activity was reported on North Main Street.
Someone was trespassing on North Seminary Street.
On North Seminary Street, someone was trespassing.
Jan. 14
Trash was dumped on a lawn on Merchant Street.
Items were stolen from a building on Kynoch Avenue.
Drug activity was reported on North Main Street.
Jan. 15
A syringe was found on Park Street.
Someone was threatened on Thurston Place.
A female was in the roadway on Route 302.
On South Main Street, a small child was found wandering around and was returned to his parents.
Jan. 16
Someone was trespassing on North Main Street.
Noise was reported on Pearl Street and Prospect Street.
Jan. 17
Items were stolen from an apartment on East Street.
A female was wearing kitten ears and acting oddly on Fourth Street.
Clothes were stolen on Bergeron Street.
