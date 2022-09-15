The following is a sampling of calls the Barre City Police Department responded to in recent days:
Sept. 9
Suspicious events were reported on Tremont Street, West Street (near the courthouse), North Main Street, and North Street.
There was a report of a drug deal on Washington Street.
A noise complaint was made on East Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported along Clifton Street.
An assault was reported on Allen Street.
Police responded to a report of vagrancy on North Main Street.
Report of possible gunshots at a residence on Delmont, unfounded.
Threat by phone was reported to police.
Overnight, directed patrols around the Barre Auditorium and along Washington Street, as well as a foot patrol of downtown.
Sept. 10Restraining order served on Seminary Street.
Found property was returned to the police station.
An arrest warrant for threats/harassment issued on Willey Street.
A family disturbance was reported on Cliff Street.
A juvenile problem was reported on Bergeron Street.
Suspicious activity was reported on Lindbergh Avenue, as well as North Seminary Street.
A loud motorcycle was reported on North Main Street.
A possible fraud was reported.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at Rotary Park.
Sept. 11A disturbance was reported on Prospect Street.
Officers investigated a complaint of suspicious activity on Farwell Street.
Vandalism was reported on Brook Street.
Police were told a woman was being abused by her boyfriend. The report was unfounded.
There was a report of a man sleeping on a picnic table in Currier Park.
Multiple vehicle tires were vandalized along Pearl and Summer streets.
An overdose was reported on Jefferson Street.
A larceny was reported on Seminary Street.
A parking meter was reported stolen. It was later located.
Suspicious events were reported on Corti Street and Pearl Street.
Multiple directed patrols were made around the city.
Sept. 12Officers assisted a woman on Granite Street with “a household issue.”
A woman was reported screaming on Brooklyn Street.
A vehicle was vandalized on Bergeron Street.
Found property was turned into the police station.
Notice of trespass issued on Highgate Drive.
An accident was reported on North Main Street, and a few hours later on South Main Street.
An intoxicated juvenile was reported on Brook Street.
Police made more than a dozen traffic stops along North Main and South Main streets.
Vandalism reported on Jacques Street.
Sept. 13An assault was reported on Highgate Drive.
A welfare check was conducted at Andrews Court.
Request for a welfare check on juveniles living in “an unsafe home” on Highgate Drive.
Stolen vehicle reported on Harrington Avenue.
Runaway juvenile on Granite Street was located.
Multiple traffic stops were reported around the city.
Sept. 14A landlord/tenant issue was reported on Maple Avenue.
Property was found on South Main Street and turned into police.
A mental health-related incident was reported on North Main Street.
There was a report of animal cruelty on Highgate Drive.
A bike was reported along Route 62.
Multiple traffic stops were made along Quarry Street.
A sex assault was reported. No other details were provided.
Thefts from motor vehicles, including stolen phones, were reported on North Main Street.
Online fraud was reported.
Threats were reported on Ayers Street.
An individual was found to be violating court ordered conditions.
A larceny from a motor vehicle was reported on Maple Avenue.
CitationsOn Sept. 10, a traffic stop on Camp Street for a registration violation led to the arrest of Rick Fanton, of Williamstown, for felony cocaine possession, heroin possession and violating court ordered conditions. In the same incident, Jeremy Parry, of Williamstown, was cited for operating with a criminally suspended license.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.