The following is a sampling of calls to Barre City police in recent days.
Dec. 28
A dog running loose on Washington Street was returned to its owner.
On River Street, a dog was barking.
Someone was checking car doors on South Main Street.
Drug activity was reported on Brooklyn Street.
Someone threatened to burn down a building on Elmore Street.
Drug activity was reported on Dagmont Avenue.
Dec. 29
A gunshot was reported on Coolidge Street.
Someone was messing with a home on Pleasant Street.
An intoxicated male had a stroller with a 5-gallon bucket inside on South Main Street.
Dec. 30
A cellphone was stolen on Berlin Street.
Drug activity was reported to the police department.
A glass door was shattered at a business on North Main Street.
On South Main Street, a report of people being inside the Dollar General but the doors were locked turned out to be people cleaning the store.
A dog was attacked on Daniel Drive.
Dec. 31
Someone said “meow” on North Main Street.
On Blackwell Street, syringes were found.
A backpack was found on South Main Street.
Jan. 1
Someone was assaulted on Summer Street.
Medication was stolen on South Main Street.
Money was found on North Main Street.
Drug activity was reported on Hall Street and Spaulding Street.
A female punched a dog in the face on Washington Street.
Jan. 2
A dog was barking on East Street.
Someone was assaulted on Keith Avenue.
