The following is a sampling of calls to Barre City police in recent days.
Nov. 30
A female was yelling on Merchants Row.
Someone was assaulted on South Main Street.
An incident of road rage was reported on Woodland Drive.
Drug activity was reported on North Main Street.
Dec. 1
An EBT card was stolen on North Main Street.
Drug activity was reported on Church Street.
Someone broke into a building on Chatot Street.
On North Main Street, someone applying to work at a store had a handgun in their backpack.
Someone’s nude photos were posted online without their consent.
An ID was lost on Beckley Street.
On Route 62, a dog was running loose.
A report of gunshots on Park Street turned out to be someone target practicing. They were reminded of the city’s ordinances.
Dec. 2
A window was shot out with a BB gun on Hooker Avenue.
AirPods were stolen on Ayers Street.
On North Main Street, a female was yelling and screaming.
Someone was driving erratically on Beckley Street.
Dec. 3
A vehicle was parked on the sidewalk on Washington Street.
On Seminary Street, a dog was attacked by an unleashed dog.
Someone was shooting a BB gun on Hooker Avenue.
A burglary was reported on Berlin Street.
Dec. 4
A red truck was tearing up the roadway on Summer Street.
Children were sledding where they weren’t allowed on Hill Street.
Dec. 5
A package was delivered to the wrong address on Foster Street.
Someone was dumpster diving on North Main Street.
