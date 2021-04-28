The following is a sampling of calls to Barre City police in recent days.
April 19
A sexual assault was reported to the police department.
Two people were dragging a girl on North Main Street.
A female was being harassed on Washington Street.
April 20
A male was sleeping in a vehicle at the Highgate Apartments.
On Highgate Drive, a vehicle was vandalized.
A packages was stolen on Quinlin Drive.
On Cliff Street, a picnic table was cut with a knife and someone had scored the back of a building with matches.
Pills were found in a grassy area on Highgate Drive.
April 21
Animal abuse was reported on Highgate Drive.
An intoxicated driver was reported on Cliff Street.
Someone was revving a vehicle’s engine at about 11:30 p.m. on Division Street.
April 22
Someone approached a vehicle on North Main Street, spoke to a child and said they had a Matchbox car just like the vehicle.
A male brandished a weapon on South Main Street.
On North Main Street, a bag with a wallet was found.
Snow was thrown at someone on South Main Street.
April 23
Items were stolen from a residence on Seminary Street.
Someone was being threatened on South Main Street.
Drug activity was reported on North Main Street.
April 24
Gunshots were heard on Church Street.
Wires were hanging low on Hillside Avenue.
Someone was assaulted on North Main Street.
April 25
A food card was stolen on Pearl Street Extension.
Five kids were locked out of a house on Circle Street.
A sexual assault was reported on North Main Street.
Kids were riding scooters in the roadway on Bailey Street.
On Highgate Drive, a dog bit another dog.
